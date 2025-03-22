- Home
- Pakistan
- we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, ..
We Pay Tribute To The Visionary Leader And The Founding Father Of The Islamic Republic Of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah And The Great Pakistani Philosopher, Allama Iqabal - Ambassador Reza Ameri Moghadam
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 04:42 PM
On March 23rd, As the Great Nation of Pakistan proudly celebrates Pakistan National Day, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Resident Embassy Staffs felicitate the Government and Nation of Pakistan on this Auspicious Occasion
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2025) On March 23rd, As the Great Nation of Pakistan proudly celebrates Pakistan National Day, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Resident Embassy Staffs felicitate the Government and Nation of Pakistan on this Auspicious Occasion.
While standing in solidarity with the Government and People of Pakistan, we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Great Pakistani philosopher, Allama Iqbal.
During the decades, as a Nation, Pakistan has proved to be Resilient, Courageous and Faithful in the face of extraordinary circumstances and stood the test of time.
Based upon the firm determination of the two leaderships, Iran and Pakistan cherish exemplary relations in all-round areas based upon the principles of Islamic brotherhood, good neighborliness, mutual respect and comity.
On the 86th Pakistan Day, our profound wishes go for enduring Peace, Progress and Security of Pakistan.
Iran-Pakistan Doosti Paindabad!
Recent Stories
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, ..2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University plants 500 saplings4 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers nabbed4 minutes ago
-
13 held over law violations4 minutes ago
-
Two thieves arrested4 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt to supply liquor14 minutes ago
-
WASA holds awareness walk on World Water Day14 minutes ago
-
GCCI Executive Body meets14 minutes ago
-
One held for extorting money from rickshaw drivers24 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter killed in road accident24 minutes ago
-
Profiteers to spend Eid behind bars, warns DC24 minutes ago
-
CDA conducts anti-encroachment drive in sectors F-10, F-734 minutes ago