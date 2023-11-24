Open Menu

We Pay Tribute To UNDP For Development Of Various Sectors In Balochistan: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Dr. Samuel Rizk, UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at the Governor's House Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Dr. Samuel Rizk, UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at the Governor's House Quetta on Friday.

During the meeting, the Governor was informed about various development projects and other initiatives being carried out by THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Balochistan. Head of Provincial Top Office Zulfiqar Durrani was also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, the Governor said, "We pay tribute to the development of various sectors and the efforts of increasing the capacity of workers here with the support of UNDP and other UN agencies."

He said that our help and guidance were needed to make the ongoing IT initiative program successful in providing artificial intelligence and information technology training and to provide online training to thousands of youth.

Wali Kakar said that there were profitable investment opportunities in various sectors of Balochistan, especially agriculture, minerals, livestock and fisheries which need to be utilized.

Apart from this, the current government is taking concrete steps to utilize all available resources to establish good governance in the country and the province, he noted.

The Governor said that the secret of eliminating unemployment and controlling various crimes were lying in promoting economic activities and popularizing technical and technical education.

He said that it was a fact that even in this advanced age, a large part of our population lived in rural areas, which was a challenge to provide all the basic amenities.

The Governor Balochistan said that in view of the economic and commercial changes taking place in the region, we have to focus on teaching modern skills to our new generation.

He said that the support and guidance of international organizations was needed to develop agriculture and livestock sectors in Balochistan on modern lines.

