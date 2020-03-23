UrduPoint.com
We Reaffirm Our Resolve To Defeat COVID-19 With Faith, Unity, Discipline: Chief Of Army Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:35 PM

We reaffirm our resolve to defeat COVID-19 with Faith, Unity, Discipline: Chief of Army Staff

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said Pakistan Day marked the struggle for the country where we reaffirm our resolve and commitment on this occasion to defeat all challenges including coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic with Faith, Unity and Discipline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said Pakistan Day marked the struggle for the country where we reaffirm our resolve and commitment on this occasion to defeat all challenges including coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic with Faith, Unity and Discipline.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet quoted the COAS: "Pakistan Resolution Day symbolises struggle for Pakistan. While paying glowing tribute to our ancestors, we reaffirm our resolve and commitment to defeat all challenges including Covid-19 pandemic with Faith, Unity and self Discipline."The tweet of DG ISPR was followed by the hash tag #OneNationOneDestiny.

