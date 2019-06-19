'We reject the budget': Shahbaz Sharif criticises govt over 'taking dictation' from IMF

(@imziishan)

Following a week of ruckus in the National Assembly, the government and opposition finally agreed not to disrupt a debate on the federal budget presented on June 11 giving Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif the opportunity to open up the general discussion on Wednesday

During over hour-long negotiations between the government and the opposition representatives, the two sides agreed that they would listen to the speeches of each other with patience and without creating disturbances.

They also reached an understanding that a treasury member would be given the opportunity to speak after every speech of an opposition member.PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari spoke briefly at the start of today's session, urging Speaker Asad Qaiser once again to issue the production orders for former president Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N's Saad Rafique, and North Waziristan MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar.Shahbaz began his speech by first addressing the chaos the assembly had witnessed in its last three sessions, expressing regret over "wasting days".

"It [the pandemonium] was against the traditions of this house, it does not add to its glory."He also backed Bilawal's demand for the production orders of the four MNAs."They have received votes from the people to represent their demands.

You are the custodian of this house, you have a big responsibility to ensure their presence under the powers given to you, that they are able to come here and represent their Constituencies," said the opposition leader while addressing Speaker Qaiser."In 2013, the genuine votes of the people elected the PML-N government.

We had to face tremendous challenges immediately. During [former president retired] Gen Pervez Musharraf's time, there was a lot of load-shedding."When we were given the responsibility, there were days when there would be no electricity for 20 hours at a time.

This was a big challenge that I, not through a slip of tongue, had said that we will try to solve in six months [...] God helped us."The then opposition of PTI came out on containers for seven months.

They attempted to damage the economy; these were efforts to undermine our work. But 'man proposes and God disposes'."Shahbaz then spoke about Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Pakistan in 2014, saying: "The country won't forget that when Xi Jinping was visiting, PTI leaders were requested to get up from D-Chowk for only three days but they said no and, as a result, the Chinese president's visit was postponed.

""For seven months the visit was postponed, and somewhere around May 2015, the agreements were inked."We have a few numbered friends China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

But at that time, when there was electricity shortage and terrorism, who came to our rescue? It was China."During [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif's era, 11,000 megawatt electricity was generated.

PTI had said that we will generate so much electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) that we will provide it to all of Pakistan."I will not waste your time, I am not telling stories. I will not say anything that is irrelevant or not based on fact.

In KP, from 2015 to 2018, -6 megawatt electricity was generated."Saying that the PML-N under Nawaz Sharif had improved the condition of the country, he lambasted the Imran Khan-led government for "burdening the people"."Afghanistan is our brother nation and we want a good relationship with them, but this is all about economic competition.

Afghan Currency is stronger than the Pakistani currency."Bangladesh's per capita income is ahead of us. Fifteen to twenty years ago, we used to have a healthy competition with India. We were ahead of India in textile; in some sectors, we were ahead and in others, they were behind.""Whenever a budget was presented, some segments were happy, others were unhappy.

This is the first instance that the poor are strongly protesting," alleged the opposition leader as he continued uninterrupted."Widows are saying that their stoves have no gas [...] while even the rich, the traders, and shopkeepers are also feeling the pressure.

The entire economy has been destroyed."This is the situation in not a year, but in a mere ten months. Everything is sky-high, the Dollar has reached the sky. On the last day of our tenure, the rupee was 115 against the US dollar."God forbid, when I finish my address, the dollar will be at 170.

The dollar is galloping."All the members are extremely worried about what will happen. They [PTI] have no vision, nothing on their mind. Only one thing has come forward: their ineligibility and incapability."Speaking on Prime Minister Imran Khan's late-night address to the nation on June 11, in which the premier vowed to go after the "thieves who left the country badly in debt", Shahbaz said that he had gone to sleep when the address started as he's an "early bird"."I asked the next morning if he had said anything new.

I was told that he has formed a new commission to examine the debts and to look into who has mishandled/created problems that led to the rise in debt."