"We Rise Together": Islamabad Police Hosts Seminar On Community Policing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A seminar themed “We Rise Together” was held on Wednesday in the Saddar zone to promote community policing in the Federal capital.
A public relations officer told APP that the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq attended the event as the chief guest, along with Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Zone Abdul Qayyum, senior police officers, business community representatives, members of civil society, lawyers, students, journalists, and a large number of citizens.
DIG Tariq discussed the ongoing operations against drug dealers and criminals in the capital, outlining strategies to curb illegal activities.
DIG highlighted efforts to maintain peace and ensure public safety by utilizing all available resources.
DIG Tariq emphasized that concrete measures are being taken to uphold law and order in the city. Furthermore, he praised officers working in the Saddar zone for their exemplary service and awarded shields to those who demonstrated outstanding performance.
The seminar aimed to strengthen collaboration between citizens and law enforcement, particularly in combating drug abuse through the “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement. It focused on bridging the gap between the police and the public by fostering organized and coordinated relationships.
