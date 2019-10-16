- Home
We Shall Never Leave Kashmiris Alone, Play Our Rightful Role At Whatsoever Cost: Chief Of Army Staff
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:04 PM
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and was briefed on the situation - Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting civilians and response
"Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued seige. We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost, " the COAS quoted as saying on the occasion in a Tweet message by Director General Inter Services Public Relations Asif Ghafoor Bajwa.