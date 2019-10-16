UrduPoint.com
We Shall Never Leave Kashmiris Alone, Play Our Rightful Role At Whatsoever Cost: Chief Of Army Staff

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:04 PM

We shall never leave Kashmiris alone, play our rightful role at whatsoever cost: Chief of Army Staff

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and was briefed on the situation - Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting civilians and response

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and was briefed on the situation - Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting civilians and response.

"Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued seige. We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost, " the COAS quoted as saying on the occasion in a Tweet message by Director General Inter Services Public Relations Asif Ghafoor Bajwa.

