We shall never leave Kashmiris alone, play our rightful role at whatsoever cost: Chief of Army Staff

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and was briefed on the situation - Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting civilians and response.

"Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued seige. We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost, " the COAS quoted as saying on the occasion in a Tweet message by Director General Inter Services Public Relations Asif Ghafoor Bajwa.