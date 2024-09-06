We should celebrate September 6 as 'Day of Loyalty': Amir Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday in his message regarding Defence Day said all of us should pledge to celebrate September 6 as the "Day of Loyalty".

The minister said on September 6, 1965, the enemy was taught a lesson, stories of courage and bravery have been created.

"Today we all have to renew our pledge to stand by our youth and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their nation and country, they can never be forgotten", he said.

"Martyrs will always remain in our hearts, Pakistan is still facing terrorism and the dirty tricks of the enemy", he said.

This day warms the blood of all of us and inspires us to sacrifice everything for the motherland, he added.

On this day, the entire nation salutes the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force. The enemy should not be under any misunderstanding because the entire nation is standing by its forces, the minister underlined.