Open Menu

We Should Celebrate September 6 As 'Day Of Loyalty': Amir Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM

We should celebrate September 6 as 'Day of Loyalty': Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday in his message regarding Defence Day said all of us should pledge to celebrate September 6 as the "Day of Loyalty".

The minister said on September 6, 1965, the enemy was taught a lesson, stories of courage and bravery have been created.

"Today we all have to renew our pledge to stand by our youth and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their nation and country, they can never be forgotten", he said.

"Martyrs will always remain in our hearts, Pakistan is still facing terrorism and the dirty tricks of the enemy", he said.

This day warms the blood of all of us and inspires us to sacrifice everything for the motherland, he added.

On this day, the entire nation salutes the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force. The enemy should not be under any misunderstanding because the entire nation is standing by its forces, the minister underlined.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Pakistan Navy Martyrs Shaheed Amir Muqam Gilgit Baltistan September All Blood Defence Day

Recent Stories

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

19 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

19 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

19 hours ago
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

21 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

21 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

21 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

22 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan