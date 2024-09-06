We Should Celebrate September 6 As 'Day Of Loyalty': Amir Muqam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday in his message regarding Defence Day said all of us should pledge to celebrate September 6 as the "Day of Loyalty".
The minister said on September 6, 1965, the enemy was taught a lesson, stories of courage and bravery have been created.
"Today we all have to renew our pledge to stand by our youth and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their nation and country, they can never be forgotten", he said.
"Martyrs will always remain in our hearts, Pakistan is still facing terrorism and the dirty tricks of the enemy", he said.
This day warms the blood of all of us and inspires us to sacrifice everything for the motherland, he added.
On this day, the entire nation salutes the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force. The enemy should not be under any misunderstanding because the entire nation is standing by its forces, the minister underlined.
Recent Stories
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Traders pay tribute to martyrs of armed forces on defence day1 second ago
-
Our brave soldiers prove in 1965 war readiness to protect every inch of homeland: CEO KWSC4 seconds ago
-
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void5 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers pays tribute at Quaid's mausoleum on Defense Day10 minutes ago
-
Pak Army rendered great sacrifices for country's defence; Rana Mashhood10 minutes ago
-
Absence of ministers leads to suspension of NA proceeding10 minutes ago
-
KP Minister, religious scholars inaugurate anti polio vaccination drive10 minutes ago
-
Captain Usman hails martyrs' spirit as Pakistan Navy's guiding force10 minutes ago
-
KP govt to develop lakeshore tourism project in Khanpur through private partnership30 minutes ago
-
Four gang members arrested30 minutes ago
-
Over 235,697 children from 54 UCs of district Abbottabad to be vaccinated during 5-day anti-polio ca ..50 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of TV anchor Asma Sherazi's brother50 minutes ago