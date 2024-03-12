Open Menu

We Should Use Word Of 'independence' With Pride Instead Partition: CJP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM

We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday during hearing of a case stopped the lawyer to use the word of ‘partition’ instead of independence of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday during hearing of a case stopped the lawyer to use the word of ‘partition’ instead of independence of Pakistan.

The CJP remarked that words of partition can be used by the people of India because they have never been rulers. We should use the words of freedom with pride, he said.

A three-member bench of the top court presided by Chief Justice Isa heard the case pertaining to a property dispute.

The CJP said that we can’t run the case on basis of assumptions. If there is any proof of property ownership then show it, he asked the petitioner.

The court subsequently turned down the appeal of petitioner. It may be mentioned here that the petitioner even couldn’t present an ownership proof before lower and high courts.

