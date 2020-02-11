We should verify a news item before moving it forward: President Dr. Arif Alvi

Akistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said we should verify a news item before moving it forward as the nations are maligned through false news during conflicts.He was addressing an international conference on Media and Conflict in Islamabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said we should verify a news item before moving it forward as the nations are maligned through false news during conflicts.He was addressing an international conference on Media and Conflict in Islamabad on Tuesday.He held selection of words is instrumental in getting some persons near and some persons away.

Some time our children take different meaning of our words.He underlined we should place focus on effective information media besides selection of proper words.The President said Pakistan has proved its peace credentials by waging a successful fight in the war on terrorism and avoiding a conflict with the neighboring India.He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after assuming power gave the message of peace to India.The President, however, regretted that the Indian side resorted to belligerence and we shot down their two aircraft.

He said our action of returning the Indian pilot was to preempt a possible war.He went on to say media took mileage from human weaknesses through marketing in the world."I have written my thesis on spread of fake news items in media, he added.The President also warned against the serious consequences of fake news for world peace and stability.In her remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said this conference is reflection of government's vision for promoting sustainable peace, interfaith harmony and social cohesion in the society.She said Pakistan is peace loving country which has fought a successful war against terrorism.

Pakistan has remained advocate of peace at regional and international level. .She said Pakistan eliminated organized network of the terrorists and the world also acknowledges Pakistan as a country which is promoting peace and harmony.