UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'We Sleep In Peace Knowing Soldiers Guarding Frontiers', Says Brigadier (R) Qaisar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:10 PM

'We sleep in peace knowing soldiers guarding frontiers', says Brigadier (R) Qaisar

Chairman Tehreek-i-Awaz Multan Brig (Retired) Qaisar Ali Mahay hailed the armed forces for their bravery in 1965 war saying that brave soldiers have made the defense of the country impregnable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Tehreek-i-Awaz Multan Brig (Retired) Qaisar Ali Mahay hailed the armed forces for their bravery in 1965 war saying that brave soldiers have made the defense of the country impregnable.

Talking to APP here Friday, he paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of security forces and to the people who laid down their lives in wars fought for defending the motherland and fighting against the terrorism.

"We sleep in peace knowing soldiers are guarding frontiers", Brig (R) Qaisar said adding; "We can not thank our armed forces enough and can not repay them throughout our life span.

" The sacrifice for the country and its people is a matchless virtue and people of Pakistan love their armed forces, he said.

He praised the martyrs and heroes of 1965 war and civilians who rendered their lives while defending the country.

Mahay said that Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy have the capability to defend every inch of the motherland.

In a message to youth, Qaisar said that youth should remember the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs for sovereignty of the country.

He informed that a ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs will be organized at press club Adda Bun Bosan on September 8.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Army Martyrs Shaheed September Love

Recent Stories

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

16 minutes ago

Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected unti ..

46 minutes ago

Aamer Manzoor Ansari selects as president district ..

5 minutes ago

Govt. calculating damages of floods: National Asse ..

5 minutes ago

PMD forecast hot, dry weather in most parts of cou ..

5 minutes ago

ADC reviews arrangements for anti-polio drive

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.