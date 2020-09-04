'We sleep in peace knowing soldiers guarding frontiers', says Brigadier (R) Qaisar

Chairman Tehreek-i-Awaz Multan Brig (Retired) Qaisar Ali Mahay hailed the armed forces for their bravery in 1965 war saying that brave soldiers have made the defense of the country impregnable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Tehreek-i-Awaz Multan Brig (Retired) Qaisar Ali Mahay hailed the armed forces for their bravery in 1965 war saying that brave soldiers have made the defense of the country impregnable.

Talking to APP here Friday, he paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of security forces and to the people who laid down their lives in wars fought for defending the motherland and fighting against the terrorism.

"We sleep in peace knowing soldiers are guarding frontiers", Brig (R) Qaisar said adding; "We can not thank our armed forces enough and can not repay them throughout our life span.

" The sacrifice for the country and its people is a matchless virtue and people of Pakistan love their armed forces, he said.

He praised the martyrs and heroes of 1965 war and civilians who rendered their lives while defending the country.

Mahay said that Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy have the capability to defend every inch of the motherland.

In a message to youth, Qaisar said that youth should remember the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs for sovereignty of the country.

He informed that a ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs will be organized at press club Adda Bun Bosan on September 8.