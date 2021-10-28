UrduPoint.com

We Stand With Kashmiri Brothers Till Kashmir's Freedom: DC Awaran

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khatran on Thursday said that we stand with Kashmiri brothers till attainment their self-determination while we would not leave Kashmiris alone and India should refrain from its stubbornness

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khatran on Thursday said that we stand with Kashmiri brothers till attainment their self-determination while we would not leave Kashmiris alone and India should refrain from its stubbornness.

He said Kashmiris from all corners of Pakistan are being greeted for their struggle for independence and are determined to stand by them till achievement of Kashmir freedom.

He expressed these views while addressing the rally which was taken in his supervision to mark Black Day in Awaran to show solidarity with Kashmir on October 27.

The rally was taken out from the office of Deputy Commissioner Awaran and passed through different areas and accumulated back to office of DC.

Addressing the rally, Mir Saifullah Khatran said that today is a painful day on which India had deployed its troops illegally in Kashmir.

He said that the world has closed its eyes on Kashmir thousands people have been martyred, thousands have become blind and disabled in the Kashmir valley, despite Kashmiri people are being fought against Indian atrocities.

He said that India has encroached on the human rights of millions of Kashmiris and has surrounded them saying the right to self-determination is the basic right of the oppressed Kashmiris.

He said the United Nations has to play its full role in preventing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

The DC said Insha Allah, the Kashmiri people would one day succeed in achieving liberation from Indian occupation. It is a moment of reflection for international justice and human rights organizations, he noted and added that Pakistan would continue diplomatic support to Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

