'We Stand With Kashmiri People Against Illegal Occupation Of Kashmir By India: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

'We stand with Kashmiri people against illegal occupation of Kashmir by India: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Government, Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday said on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Pakistani people were standing with Kashmiri people.

Every Pakistani was protesting against the illegal occupation of valley Kashmir by Indian Fascist government, he said in a statement released here .

Soon, Kashmir would become part of Pakistan; he said adding Indian siege could not conquer aspiration of Kashmiri people.

He further said India would face defeat and Pakistani flag would be hoisted in Kashmir

