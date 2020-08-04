UrduPoint.com
We Stand With Kashmiri People Against Illegal Occupation Of Kashmir By India: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:51 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader and member of Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh Tuesday said Fascist Modi government had stripped the special status of Kashmir on August 05, 2019 and since then, a strict lock-down and communications blackout had been in place in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said this talking to Media after leading Kashmir rally from Keamari to Manora to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. A large number of people from fishermen communities had participated the rally and supported the cause of Kashmir.

"Since August 05 last year, Fascist Modi had converted the Kashmir valley in the Jail where elders, younger and women are being continuously tortured", he added.

Sheikh told people of Pakistan would stand with Kashmiri people till they get freedom from illegal occupation of Kashmir by Indian government.

He further said the rallies were being taken out to draw the attention of International communities over the plight of Kashmir people.

From tomorrow, the train rally would be taken out from Karachi to Sukkur and moreover, the gatherings would be organized at Union Levels, Taluka Levels and Divisional Levels in the Sindh province to create the awareness about the Kashmir people issues among the masses.

Another member of Sindh Asssembly, Saeed Afridi said illegal occupation of Kashmir by India was a clear violation of charter of united nation and violations of human right laws. We stand with Kashmiri people and express support their right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.

Member of Sindh Assembly Shahnawaz Jadoon said Fascist Modi repealed Article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status. He further said it is indigenous movement for freedom and we will continue to support till they get freedom from illegal occupation by India.

He urged to International communities and organizations to protect the political rights of Kashmir people and also help them to get freedom from illegal occupation of India.

Member of National Assembly Samina Matloob also condemned the illegal occupation of Kashmir valley by Indian government and she demanded from UN and other international organization to protect the political rights of Kashmir people.

Advisor to Minister of Maritime Affairs, Mahmood Moulvi said the Kashmiris would get soon freedom from Fascist Modi government.

PTI Leader and Chairman Baitul-Mal Sindh, Hunaid H. Lakhani also spoke on the occasion.

