We stand with people of Kashmir for realization of their dream of a better tomorrow: rmy Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said "we stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters steadfastly at every cost

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said "we stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters steadfastly at every cost.He said in his message on Kashmir solidarity day India under a policy is curbing the rights of Kashmiris and suppressing them through blatant use of force.He held " millions of Kashmiris have been imprisoned by turning valley into jail.

This year February 05 is above expression of solidarity. "We pay tribute to Kashmiris for facing Indian coercion with determination.Army chief underlined Kashmiris are waging their struggle to seek their right to self determination in the light of UN resolutions.

Our unflinching support for Kashmiris will continue.

We will continue to play our role to awaken the conscience of the world. Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle. We stand with them in their tribulations and for realization of their dreams of better tomorrow.He remarked Pakistan army is highly vigilant in discharging its obligations.

Today the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by our armed forces and citizens are keeping the freedom struggle of Kashmiris alive. Indian forces resort to provocation and target civil population on Loc .

A lasting peace is still nothing more than a desire. We have potential to counter aggression of every kind."We are exercising restraint in view of our desire for peace and losses of Kashmiris at the hands of India", he added.