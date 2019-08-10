UrduPoint.com
We Thank China For Its Unequivocal Stance On Kashmir: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:12 PM

We thank China for its unequivocal stance on Kashmir: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Pecial Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan as a responsible state awaits resolution of Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions and international laws

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan as a responsible state awaits resolution of Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions and international laws.She said this in a statement here on Saturday.

She held the world stands by vision of PM Imran Khan to make the region peaceful and its clear evidence is that China has unequivocal stance on its unflinching support to Pakistan.We thank China for ratifying Pakistan stance in support of the oppressed Kashmiris, she underlined.China has proved that it stands with truth by lending support to Pakistan, she observed.

