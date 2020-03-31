UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'We Treated Like Animals', Relatives Of Corona Victims Complained

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:40 AM

'We treated like animals', relatives of corona victims complained

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the family members of Tangmarg resident, who passed away on Monday, have said that they are treated like animals at Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar.

Riyaz Ahmad Sofi, son of the deceased Tangmarg resident, told media that they were treated like animals at CD Hospital and neglected by the doctors and paramedic staff, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Sofi said on March 28, his father was referred to CD Hospital from the SMHS Hospital. "Without any protective gear, we were asked to go inside the coronavirus ward for setting nebulizer to provide medicines to the patient," he said and added that they visited the ward 5-6 times without any protective gear.

"He died due to medical negligence as he was not treated well at the hospital," Sofi said.

. The family of the deceased has been put in quarantine in Baramulla where their test reports are awaited.

Doctors at Sub District Hospital, Tangmarg said the man had no travel history but was a contact of a person who had recently returned from abroad.

Meanwhile, attendants at CD Hospital complained that there were no facilities at the hospital for the attendants..

Mohammad Altaf, an attendant at CD Hospital, said around 12 positive coronavirus patients were inside the hospital, but attendants were prone to infection as administration had failed to provide them any facilities.

"Hospital authorities are not informing the families about the status of the patient's report," he said. "None of the staff members is visiting the COVID-19 ward at the hospital."

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Died Srinagar Man March Family Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 31, 2020 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

8 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

8 hours ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

8 hours ago

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.