'We tried to make Imran Khan understand situation,' says Pervez Elahi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi says he had asked him to focus on his work but he committed the same mistake what his predecessors had committed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2022) PML- Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi said that whole matter got disturbed due to "Peshawar wala".

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi said he had tried to make Imran Khan understand the situation and asked him to focus on his work but he committed the same mistake what his predecessors had committed.

He was giving an interview to a local private tv in Lahore which viral on social media.

He said Imran Khan's answer to his suggestion was not so good and finally the matter got disturbed.

PML-Q is the ckose ally of PTI but their alliance has not yielded any fruit for both sides yet as Hamza Shahbaz has taken oath as the Punjab Chief Minister. Both allies are now saying that his election was wrong and thus his oath.