UrduPoint.com

'We Tried To Make Imran Khan Understand Situation,' Says Pervez Elahi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2022 | 01:22 PM

'We tried to make Imran Khan understand situation,' says Pervez Elahi

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi says he had asked him to focus on his work but he committed the same mistake what his predecessors had committed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2022) PML- Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi said that whole matter got disturbed due to "Peshawar wala".

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi said he had tried to make Imran Khan understand the situation and asked him to focus on his work but he committed the same mistake what his predecessors had committed.

He was giving an interview to a local private tv in Lahore which viral on social media.

He said Imran Khan's answer to his suggestion was not so good and finally the matter got disturbed.

PML-Q is the ckose ally of PTI but their alliance has not yielded any fruit for both sides yet as Hamza Shahbaz has taken oath as the Punjab Chief Minister. Both allies are now saying that his election was wrong and thus his oath.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Social Media Same Alliance TV Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

EU to Halt Russian Coal Imports in Summer - German ..

EU to Halt Russian Coal Imports in Summer - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm commitment to further stren ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm commitment to further strengthen economic & trade relatio ..

22 minutes ago
 Russia Ukraine war will have adverse economic impa ..

Russia Ukraine war will have adverse economic impact on South Asia

9 minutes ago
 UKPBC underscores need for further expansion of bi ..

UKPBC underscores need for further expansion of bilateral trade

9 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as moon not sighted in Pakist ..

Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as moon not sighted in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 HEC scholarships making students' dreams come true ..

HEC scholarships making students' dreams come true

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.