'We Want Kashmir Solution As Per UN Resolutions': Ashraf Sehrai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

'We want Kashmir solution as per UN resolutions': Ashraf Sehrai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek–e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kasshmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that the Kashmiris want the solution to the Kashmir dispute on the basis of right to self-determination as envisaged by the relevant resolutions o the United Nations.

Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai in a media interview in Srinagar said that if any talks were even held on Kashmir, we would still want a solution to the dispute in which unparalleled sacrifices and fundamental rights of Kashmiris were taken into consideration and freedom of Jammu and Kashmir be the end result of these talks,Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC leader said that India wanted to suppress the Kashmiris by the dint of force to prevent them from demanding their fundamental rights including the right to self-determination. He reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their resistance against the military occupation of India at all fronts. He said if India is serious in resolving the Kashmiri dispute, it should pave the way for the holding of tripartite talks involving Pakistan, India and the true representatives of the Kashmiri people.

Disputing India's claim over Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said Pakistan is a party to the Kashmir dispute, which has fought many wars over Kashmir.

