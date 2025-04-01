Open Menu

We Welcome Positive Suggestions For Development Of Balochistan: CM Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 08:40 PM

We welcome positive suggestions for development of Balochistan: CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Sarfraz Bugt on Tuesday said that we welcome positive suggestion of political leaders for maintaining peace and durable development of Balochistan.

He said this while talking with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Provincial Ameer Senator Maulana Abdul Wasay in meeting during visiting his house.Provincial ministers and other leaders were present on the occasion.

CM also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and best wishes to Maulana Abdul Wasay.

They discussed overall situation of the province and other important issues during the meeting.

CM Balochistan pledged to work together for political harmony and common development goals saying that we appreciate positive proposals for peace and development in Balochistan.

Maulana Abdul Wasay also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and best wishes to the Chief Minister and his delegation.

Recent Stories

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency ..

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

26 minutes ago
 European Commission President: 'Together, we will ..

European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..

1 hour ago
 Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

4 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

4 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

5 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

5 hours ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

5 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

5 hours ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on d ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

5 hours ago
 UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan