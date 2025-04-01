We welcome positive suggestions for development of Balochistan: CM Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Sarfraz Bugt on Tuesday said that we welcome positive suggestion of political leaders for maintaining peace and durable development of Balochistan.

He said this while talking with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Provincial Ameer Senator Maulana Abdul Wasay in meeting during visiting his house.Provincial ministers and other leaders were present on the occasion.

CM also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and best wishes to Maulana Abdul Wasay.

They discussed overall situation of the province and other important issues during the meeting.

CM Balochistan pledged to work together for political harmony and common development goals saying that we appreciate positive proposals for peace and development in Balochistan.

Maulana Abdul Wasay also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and best wishes to the Chief Minister and his delegation.