We Welcome US-Taliban Deal: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:53 PM

We welcome US-Taliban deal: Firdous Ashiq Awan

R Firdous Ashiq Awan special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has welcomed accord between US, Taliban and other stake holders.She took to twitter " we welcome deal between US and Taliban which is going to be signed on February 29

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has welcomed accord between US, Taliban and other stake holders.She took to twitter " we welcome deal between US and Taliban which is going to be signed on February 29.

Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will represent Pakistan on the occasion.

The accord signing ceremony will be attended by Amir Qatar, foreign ministers of 7 countries and representatives of 50 countries.She said historical movement forward toward Afghan peace is victory of PM Imran Khan stand point and it is reflective of ideal role of our armed forces.

Imran Khan has always remained supportive of dialogue process . We will continue to play positive role for lasting peace and stability in the region.

