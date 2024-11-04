We will continue to support public welfare initiatives: Governor

The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that they will continue supporting public welfare initiatives in the province

He expressed these views talking to media persons, after attending the first anniversary of JDC Free Diagnostic Center here on Monday.

While congratulating the JDC team, the Governor assured that public-related measures would also be supported. Tessori, on the occasion, also visited various departments of JDC Free Diagnostic Center.