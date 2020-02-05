Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem has said that we reiterate our resolve on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day to leave no stone unturned to unveil the real face of Indian government that is inspired by RSS ideology besides fighting the case of innocent Kashmiri brothers and sisters besieged in miseries and tribulations since long

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem has said that we reiterate our resolve on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day to leave no stone unturned to unveil the real face of Indian government that is inspired by RSS ideology besides fighting the case of innocent Kashmiri brothers and sisters besieged in miseries and tribulations since long..He said innocent Kashmiris are struggling against India to attain their right to self-determination and freedom over the past couple of decades despite facing Indian atrocities and giving unprecedented sacrifices.He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his government inspired from the ideology of RSS is committing atrocities upon innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Held Kashmir and we condemn it.

He further said that we will expose the fake claims of India as a secular and democratic polity.He said today is 185th day of lockdown in Kashmir due to which life of Kashmiri people have been paralyzed completely.Revocation of Article 370 and snatching the right to self-determination of Kashmiris is another painful chapter of long black history of India with reference to Kashmir, he added.He went on to say that we have full confidence upon the struggle of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have faced, curfew, illegal house arrests, communication blockade and abduction of their loved ones with full courage in their freedom movement.He further said that Pakistan will continue raising issue of Kashmir at every forum till elimination of racial bias and rising of sun of freedom.