UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Will Expose India's Fake Claims Of Secular And Democratic State: Farogh Naseem

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:50 PM

We will expose India's fake claims of secular and democratic state: Farogh Naseem

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem has said that we reiterate our resolve on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day to leave no stone unturned to unveil the real face of Indian government that is inspired by RSS ideology besides fighting the case of innocent Kashmiri brothers and sisters besieged in miseries and tribulations since long

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem has said that we reiterate our resolve on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day to leave no stone unturned to unveil the real face of Indian government that is inspired by RSS ideology besides fighting the case of innocent Kashmiri brothers and sisters besieged in miseries and tribulations since long..He said innocent Kashmiris are struggling against India to attain their right to self-determination and freedom over the past couple of decades despite facing Indian atrocities and giving unprecedented sacrifices.He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his government inspired from the ideology of RSS is committing atrocities upon innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Held Kashmir and we condemn it.

He further said that we will expose the fake claims of India as a secular and democratic polity.He said today is 185th day of lockdown in Kashmir due to which life of Kashmiri people have been paralyzed completely.Revocation of Article 370 and snatching the right to self-determination of Kashmiris is another painful chapter of long black history of India with reference to Kashmir, he added.He went on to say that we have full confidence upon the struggle of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have faced, curfew, illegal house arrests, communication blockade and abduction of their loved ones with full courage in their freedom movement.He further said that Pakistan will continue raising issue of Kashmir at every forum till elimination of racial bias and rising of sun of freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Narendra Modi From Government

Recent Stories

Firm belief is Kashmir will be free: Imran Khan

7 minutes ago

Ahmed Zeb wins Kashmir Day Cycle Race

2 minutes ago

Sindh governor, Chief Minister participate in rall ..

2 minutes ago

National Highway Authority holds rally in connecti ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity day observed

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Day's aim is to expose real face of India ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.