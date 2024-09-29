We Will Have To Deal With Those Killing People On Basis Of Race, Religion: Governor
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori while condemning the killing of 7 laboueres in Panjgur, has said we will have to rigorously deal with those, who are killing people on the basis of race, province, religion and beliefs.
He said that the laborers were brutally killed, who traveled to feed their families.
Tessori said that those, who brutally kill workers should be severely punished.
'Every citizen of Pakistan has the right to go and work in any city he wants,' he said.
The Governor also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.
