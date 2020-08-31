UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Will Make Karachi City Of Lights Again : Nasir Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:30 PM

We will make Karachi city of lights again : Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said the beauty of Karachi will be restored and the infrastructure damaged by torrential rains will be gradually rebuilt.

He said the recent heavy rains appeared as a natural disaster that had badly affected the entire local government system and infrastructure of the city. A large number of people was affected and also suffered property loss, said an official handout.

Shah said Sindh government stood with the people in this difficult time and " Ina Sha Allah, we will restore the colors of Karachi through mutual consensus and joint strategy.

" The Minister said, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had issued special orders to assess the damages caused by the rains. Sindh Government was using all possible means to provide full relief to the affected families of Karachi.

Nasir Hussain Shah suggested that the opposition should show responsibility and play an active role in reviving the development in the city and in the province as whole so that this difficult situation is over soon.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Nasir Murad Ali Shah All Government Rains Opposition

Recent Stories

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

5 minutes ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

50 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

50 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Hopes Authorities to ..

33 seconds ago

Czech Citizens' Confidence in EU, NATO Declines Ov ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.