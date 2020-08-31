We will make Karachi city of lights again : Nasir Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said the beauty of Karachi will be restored and the infrastructure damaged by torrential rains will be gradually rebuilt.

He said the recent heavy rains appeared as a natural disaster that had badly affected the entire local government system and infrastructure of the city. A large number of people was affected and also suffered property loss, said an official handout.

Shah said Sindh government stood with the people in this difficult time and " Ina Sha Allah, we will restore the colors of Karachi through mutual consensus and joint strategy.

" The Minister said, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had issued special orders to assess the damages caused by the rains. Sindh Government was using all possible means to provide full relief to the affected families of Karachi.

Nasir Hussain Shah suggested that the opposition should show responsibility and play an active role in reviving the development in the city and in the province as whole so that this difficult situation is over soon.