We will not hesitate to make any sacrifices for Pakistan sake: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sunday paying tribute to the country's benefactors who, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, bestowed upon us the blessing of freedom.

In his statement issued here, Shah emphasized that Pakistan is our pride and honor, and we will not hesitate to make any sacrifices for its sake.

He reiterated the PPP's commitment to Quaid-e-Azam's vision of democracy, peace, progress, and brotherhood, and vowed to continue striving for its realization.

Shah also highlighted the PPP's unwavering struggle for the human, democratic, and constitutional rights of the people since its inception.

His message served as a testament to the party's dedication to upholding the principles of democracy and the well-being of the Pakistani people.