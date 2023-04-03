KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari in his message on the martyrdom anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Monday said that Pakistan and the Constitution of 1973 were the heritage passed on to us by Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He said, 'We will not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan's security and Constitution.' Asif Ali Zardari said that the execution of martyr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had been declared as a judicial murder by history.

However, in this regard, the presidential reference in the Supreme Court awaits hearing for over the last 10 years. The Supreme Court has not taken this case for hearing since over a decade.

The former president said that the Quaid-e-Awam (the leader of the people), Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was killed physically but he was alive in the hearts of millions of people today whereas his killers had rotted in the dustbin of history.

He said that after the tragedy of December 27, 2007, when the very existence of the country was under threat, the soldiers of Quaid-e-Awam and his successor not only saved Pakistan but also restored the Constitution in its original form.

Asif Ali Zardari said that it was the charisma of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that every citizen of the country recognized the constitution as a sacred document today.

Democracy should be getting stronger as the survival of the country was only possible in a strong democracy, he added.