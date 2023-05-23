UrduPoint.com

We Will Not Spare Those Responsible For May 9 Tragedy: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

We will not spare those responsible for May 9 tragedy: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that they will not spare those who were responsible for May 9 tragedy.

He said this while speaking at the National Solidarity Dialogue held in the Governor House here Tuesday.

The business community present in the dialogue also completely showed their solidarity with Pakistan Army.

The Governor said that the whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its army.

Kamran Tessori said that the tragedy on May 9 was an attack on the integrity of the country. He said that the entire nation was united against the tragedy.

