‘We Will Request PM To Hold Talks With Opposition,’ Says Zardari

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:26 PM

‘We will request PM to hold talks with opposition,’ says Zardari

Former President says he knows more than you know, who is who and where is what in his address to the joint session of the parliament.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2023) PPP's Co-Chairman and former President Asif Zardari has said that they would request the Prime Minister to hold talks with the opposition.

Asif Zardari said that the Prime Minister is the sole authority who is in a position to hold a dialogue.

He expressed these views while addressing the Parliament on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee ceremony of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“We will request the Prime Minister to hold talks with the opposition, but there should be no prior conditions for it,” said the PPP Co-Chairman.

He stated that dialogue did not work in a way that if the decision was in our favor, then it's good, otherwise we won't accept it, adding that the opposition will have to come to the Prime Minister for negotiations.

Asif Zardari said that we are among the founders of Pakistan, and it is also our responsibility to save it. We raised the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad on the martyrdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. If we did not raise this slogan at that time, the country would have been broken. Pakistan will rise, and we will lift it. This country will never become a wall. We will not hand over our fourth generation a broken country, but a complete and strong Pakistan.

What has been said will come true, we will not make friends into enemies.

Former President said that the People's Party had restored the Constitution in its original form. In the past and present, there have been conspiracies against them.

The PPP Co-Chairman said, “ I have also received threats from the PTI. We have given our blood for this land and will continue to give it. We will save democracy until our last breath and decorate it,”.

Former President had said that he had seen many places with highs and lows during his long journey.

“I don't think anyone sitting here has spent 14 years in jail. I have seen everything with my own eyes. People used to say that we take some things with us to the grave. I too have all the secrets, some of which I can share and some I cannot,” said Zardari.

He stated that all political powers had talked about the rights of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zardari said, “We will go to Balochistan and KPK, and to every place where people call us. Then we will see what happens,”.

Asif Zardari also said that they knew that they were paying their workers 30,000 to 30,000.

“I have never heard of any Niazi Jageer, we know where the money is coming from,” he added.

