"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

Both Imran Khan and Chaudhary Pervez Elahi have discussed the important matter in their telephonic conversation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi that they would work together.

Imran Khan has given assurance to Chaudhary Pervez Elahi in a telephone call made by the latter after remarkable victory in by-polls of Punjab.

Parvez Elahi has also congratulated him on a landslide victory of the PTI in Punjab by-polls.

Both leaders said that the issues related to the political situation in the aftermath of the results in Punjab by-polls and formation of government in Punjab were discussed between them.

“We could serve the masses in a better way under your guidance,” Parvez Elahi said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged victorious in the majority of the seats in the crucial by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly.

The unconfirmed and unofficial results said that the results of 20 seats had been finalised, with PTI clinching 15 and PML-N winning just four.

An independent candidate, Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din, won PP-228 Lodhran V, with 45,020 votes as against PTI candidate Izzat Javaid Khan, who bagged 38,338.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accepted the defeat, with party vice president Maryam Nawaz saying the party should accept the results “wholeheartedly”.