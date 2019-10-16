We would also like to extend their role of a facilitator to ease tension between the US and Iran: Pakistan

(@imziishan)

The foreign minister said they would also like to extend their role of a facilitator to ease tension between the US and Iran

Due to such diplomatic initiatives, he maintained that today, if US president waited for any call, it would be from prime minister Khan.

To a query about Turkish forces operations against Kurds militia inside Syria, he said Turkey had concerns over its border security and it was still hosting over three million refugees.

He said Pakistan and Turkey had deep relations adding Turkey also supported the Kashmir issue and Pakistan's role towards its brotherly country would always remain positive.

About the progress at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the minister claimed that the PTI government had made a significant progress within 10 months which had never been achieved in the last ten years.

He said Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar was leading a delegation at the FATF and presenting Pakistan's case vigorously, apprising it what were the reforms it had taken within its framework.

Qureshi also expressed the hope that the outcome of FATF deliberations would be positive.

To a question, he said India had spared no efforts at the FATF to push Pakistan into the black list.

The Indian national security adviser recently undertook a visit to a country (whose name the minister did not disclose), insisting upon it to avoid supporting Pakistan at the FATF, but he returned back unsuccessful, the minister disclosed.

He further explained that they had adopted two-pronged approach at the FATF, including finance and the diplomatic one and both these would yield positive results.

He also minced no words in reiterating that there would be no bilateral talks with India and enumerated the steps taken by Pakistan in the past to engage the neighbouring country to negotiate all outstanding issues, but the Indian leadership showed stubbornness and belligerent attitude.

To a query, he replied the prime minister in his recent visit to Iran also thanked the Iranian side for their clear stance on the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the prime minister also apprised the Saudi leadership about the critical situation in IOJ&K and their response was also a positive one.

The world had also realized the grave situation in IOJ&K. In the latest development, Farooq Abdullah's daughter and sister were also detained for protesting against the Indian occupation, he added.

Qureshi said the postpaid telephone service in the occupied valley was immediately snapped after its restoration.

Besides, the Kashmir issue was also taken up at the recent Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly, he addedHe said the ceasefire prospects in Yemen were also stronger at the moment.