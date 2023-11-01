Open Menu

We Would Change The Chitral If Elected Again: Pervez Khattak

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 07:12 PM

We would change the Chitral if elected again: Pervez Khattak

Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak said in Chitral on late Tuesday night that due to the incompetent rulers, Pakistan has become dependent on loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak said in Chitral on late Tuesday night that due to the incompetent rulers, Pakistan has become dependent on loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He also said that if his party, the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P), is elected, they would change Chitral and initiate a new era of development in less developed districts.

Prince Khalid Pervez also spoke at the gathering and announced that he has decided to join the PTI-P, led by Pervez Khattak. He said that the people of Chitral want real freedom and development, and that is why they participated in the public meeting on such a large scale.

Former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also addressed the gathering and said that roads from Dir to Chitral were being constructed, but the government was prematurely dissolved due to wrong political decisions.

He said that they would resume the developmental works on these incomplete projects if given a chance again.

Kalash women also presented the two former chief ministers with Chitrali caps according to their traditions.

The two former chief ministers arrived in Chitral on the invitation of Prince Khalid Pervez, chairman of Tehsil Drosh. Pervez has resigned from the Pakistan People's Party and announced to join the PTI-P.

A large number of people from both Lower and Upper Chitral participated in the public meeting. On this occasion, the former chief ministers also met with a delegation of the Contractor Association, Maine Association, and the Councilors Association in Chitral to address their problems.

APP/ghf

