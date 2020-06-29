UrduPoint.com
'We Would Fulfill All Of Our Election Promises': Omer Ayub Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Monday said that besides other developmental work in district Haripur we have also started the erection of electricity grid stations with the cost of millions of rupees to resolve the day to day electricity issues in district Haripur.

He said this while inaugurating electricity feeder and road at Khalabat Haripur.

The minister further said that after completion of new grid stations the issues of low voltage and load shedding would be resolved for the next 70 years in district Haripur.

Talking about the electricity and roads of Khalabat areas Omer Ayub Khan stated that with the cost of 130 million rupees the roads of Khalabat and 70 million rupees Kangra colony roads would be reconstructed, sewerage supply scheme and graveyard for the area would also be provided soon while more than 60 electricity transformers have been provided to Khalabat and surrounding areas, adding the minister said.

Sarai Namat Khan and Joi Maira electricity feeder would be completed by the end of July, after completion of Jabri feeder people are enjoying 220 volts electricity where earlier they were unable to even charge mobile phone, the minister said.

Omer Ayub Khan also disclosed that Hattar grid station would be completed with the cost of 8 billion rupees, while 70 million rupees each Khanpur and Sarai Saleh grid station work is in progress.

He said that we would fulfill all of our election promises and would construct more roads and streets of Khalabat to facilitate the masses and would make Khalabat a model town.

Earlier while addressing PTI leader and former KP minister Yousuf Ayub Khan said that we have started the largest developmental work of the province in district Haripur, we have provided 85 Kanal land with the cost of 500 million rupees for the country's largest Information Technology (IT) park which would provide 35000 job opportunities and would be inaugurated within few days.

He further said that soon a cadet college would also be started in Haripur, country's largest under-construction engineering university with the cost of 9 billion rupees is also in final phase while Haripur bypass road with the cost of 15 billion rupees would be open for all sorts of vehicular traffic with two to three months.

Yousuf Ayub Khan stated that billions of rupees Hattar road, Jabri Kohala road, Peer Sohawa road, Lower Tanawal and Tarnawa road are also under construction and after completion would provide a great traveling opportunity to not only locals but also the tourists.

1.5 billion rupees upgradation project of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Haripur is also under process and it would be converted into 550 beds A grade hospital, we would bring more mega projects in district Haripur to make it a model district in Pakistan, adding the PTI leader said.

