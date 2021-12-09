Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while calling for international community's support for Afghanistan said practical and sagacious approach was need of the day to save the country from catastrophe and chaos

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while calling for international community's support for Afghanistan said practical and sagacious approach was need of the day to save the country from catastrophe and chaos.

He said this was important to protect human lives and promote peace in Afghanistan, adding that 'weak Afghanistan' will not be in the interest of the world at all .

According to a spokesman of the Governor's House here Thursday, the Governor expressed these views in his meetings with British Secretary of State Sajid Javed, Minister for Technology and Life Sciences Lord Kamal, Mark Eastwood of the British Parliament, Chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dadden, Shadow Minister of the Labor Party Lord Ray Colin and Shadow Defense Minister Veron Kakor, MEP Conservative Party Lord Daniel Hannan, and others including Member of the House of Lords Thomas McLaughlin McCoy in the UK.

Governor Punjab discussed various issues including law and order situation in Afghanistan and the problems faced by the people.He urged all the countries,including UK, to play their role and work together to help establish lasting peace in Afghanistan and ensure basic services for the people.

Governor said that Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, played an exemplary role for peace in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan supports and stands with "peace", because without peace the dream of development in the region including Afghanistan cannot be fulfilled.

"If the world ignores Afghanistan, it will not only be dangerous for the region, but also the whole world could suffer".

He said therefore the world should pay attention to Afghanistan and ensure its maximum financial support without any pre-condition.

He reiterated that unstable Afghanistan will never be in the interest of the world as it would generate chaos there and the law and order situation may get out of control. Therefore, the people of Afghanistan must be provided with health facilities and food items without any delay,he stressed.

Pakistan has been playing its role for this before and will continue to do so for the protection and peace of humanity there, he said.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that India is committing worse atrocities in Kashmir. The world should take strong notice of Indian atrocities and violations of human rights in Kashmir,he said. " There is no such thing as human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir", he said.

Talking to British Members, Governor Punjab said that there is no doubt that the relations between Pakistan and United Kingdom are getting stronger with each passing day. The cooperation of the British Government in various sectors, including health and education, is welcomed in Pakistan. Pakistan wishes strong and better relations with all countries, he added.