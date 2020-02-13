Weak legislation hampers anti-littering campaign in federal capital

The scenic and green beauty of federal capital attracts a large of number of tourists from across the country who litter in all of the recreational sites of the metropolis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The scenic and green beauty of Federal capital attracts a large of number of tourists from across the country who litter in all of the recreational sites of the metropolis.

The potential tourist attractions namely Lake View park, Islamabad Zoo, hiking trails of Margalla Hills National Park, Faisal Mosque, Saidpur Village and even the business centres or markaz were frequently found overwhelmed with the litter thrown by the tourists that was polluting the environment, said Director Sanitation Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Sardar Khan Zimri in an exclusive talk with APP.

He said the public response after the previous anti-littering campaigns was disappointing as not only tourists rather shopkeepers were also throwing trash openly and outside the dumpsters.

The MCI staff, he said, had weak legislative authorities under the Islamabad Capital Territory Municipal Bye Laws 1968 as only Rs 500 fine could be imposed on the violator on spot. However, Rs1,000 fine was to be charged on massive violation whereas at the moment only Rs500 was fined, he added.

Zimri noted that MCI was also facing financial and capacity issues as most of its vehicles were out of order and in shabby condition.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad was apprised of the situation who assured his cooperation to support MCI in this matter, he added.

"We are gearing up to launch a massive campaign to curb littering through strict and heavy fines on the violators. A proposal to increase littering fine upto Rs3,000 has also been floated to the authorities concerned," Zimri added.

Ultimately, the Municipal Bye Laws needed to be revised to empower MCI to control on this menace and there should be a proper anti-littering force with its own uniform to impose strict implementation of the law in this regard, he suggested.

Earlier, in March 2019 ICT Chief Commissioner Amir Ali Ahmed, through a notification, granted municipal magisterial powers to all the assistant commissioners and authorized them to impose a heavy fine on the citizens found littering the federal capital.

The assistant commissioners of Saddar, rural, city, Potohar, industrial area circles and secretary of the Islamabad Transport Authority had imposed around Rs489,520 fines from March 2019 to December 2019 during their visits to local markets, petrol pumps, cattle farms, restaurants and marquees.

