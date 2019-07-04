Capital Development Authority (CDA) in order to curb littering and open waste disposal at tourist sites of the federal capital calls for stringent legislation to tighten the noose against the perpetrators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in order to curb littering and open waste disposal at tourist sites of the Federal capital calls for stringent legislation to tighten the noose against the perpetrators.

The Authority noted that the existing weak legislation was hampering its way to cope with the menace of unbridled waste dumping by the tourists at the various recreational sites.

Talking to APP, CDA Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri said, "Recently CDA staff deputed at the Faisal Mosque witnessed unprecedented garbage disposal by various devotees visiting the Mosque during Eid prayers. Prior to this incident the sanitation directorate staff tried to impose Rs 1,000 fine at a family who littered bag full of disposable waste in the Mosque. The tourist family resisted and even physically assaulted the staff who managed to save themselves from being manhandled by the violators." He said unless there was a strict legislation, empowerment of CDA Sanitation staff with more administrative powers and mass public awareness against littering in public places then it would help to effectively take action against the perpetrators and make the federal capital clean and green.

He said the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Magistrate CDA was imposing fines on masses caught red handed doing littering or wasting water by washing cars with tap water. "CDA under its Municipal By-Laws could impose maximum Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 for open waste disposal and water wastage, however, the fine for wasting water will be increased to Rs 5000 as it has become very scarce and expensive as it has been under consideration of the Authority," he added.

To a question, he said CDA was showing zero tolerance against garbage burning in order to preserve the environment in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and decided to suspend its sanitary workers found in the practice.

Zimri said that people have reportedly complained about garbage burning in the residential areas and public places where the sanitary workers were allegedly found putting the accumulated dry leaves, garbage and even plastic bags mixed in the waste on fire.

"As per departmental action the CDA sanitary worker will be suspended from his duty whereas any private employee will be terminated from the job if found burning garbage," he added.

He said, "We impose Rs1,000 to Rs2,000 fine on the burning of garbage by the citizens if apprehended on spot by the CDA team." "I have issued final warnings to all the sanitary workers and relevant staff to strictly abide by the prohibition to encourage compliance at the public level whereas strict vigilance will also begin in the coming days," Zimri said.

For public convenience, he said there was also no tolerance at the departmental level for overflowing drains and garbage burning where people can send footage and snapshots of garbage burning on CDA's Whatsapp number 0335-5001213 (for garbage burning). In case of overflowing drains and sewers on Whatsapp number 0335-5009899.

"Text messages, photos and videos will be highly appreciable for swift action, however public must avoid phone calls on these contacts as it has not been allowed to its teams by the CDA Sanitation Directorate," Zimri added.

Sarwat Shah, a private employee told this scribe that mostly in the late evening hours garbage was set ablaze in the vicinity of Zero Point; at times releasing thick smoke screens in the ambiance. "It creates pungent gases and makes the air difficult to breathe whereas it directly puts human lungs at risk and causes severe respiratory issues," he added.

Qulsoom Khan, a school teacher alleged that it had been a daily routine in sector I-9 and I-11 that sanitary workers after wiping brooms in the streets used to set the gathered garbage on fire. They mostly blaze the garbage near the windows of the houses which created suffocation inside the entire house and leave infants, old age and youngsters all coughing alike, she regretted.

"We do not know how much portion of our lungs had been damaged and what other diseases we have developed due to regular indirect smoke exposure," Khan added.

She urged the CDA to take stringent action against the violators and impose heavy fines with strict punishment to curb this hazardous activity.

