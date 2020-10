Weakening state unforgivable crime: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said law will take its own course against Ayaz Sadiq as it was an unforgivable crime to weaken the state.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Ayaz Sadiq and his associates should be punished, adding apology was not enough for what Ayaz Sadiq said.