Weaknesses In The Budget Should Be Pointed Out As A Responsible Members Of The House: Mian Ateeq

Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Senator Mian Ateeq said that the weaknesses in the budget should be pointed out as a responsible members of the house, but at the same time it was the responsibility of the members to give suggestions for improving the budget.

He said that despite the prime minister's vision to lessen the burden on the poor, inflation had risen.

He said that the government should pay more attention to improve the taxation system in the country and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) must use new technology for tax collection.

Senator Prof Mushtaq Ahmed said that the Economic Survey of Pakistan showed the economic failure of the government in the last 10 months.

He suggested that the government should focus on interest free economic system in light of the Islamic teachings.

He said the government should give a road map for a better system of Zakat & Ushar to end poverty.

He also suggested the government that the share of the provinces in National Finance Commission (NFC) should be increased in line with the Constitution of Pakistan.

He was of the view that the system of direct taxation should be encouraged more than the indirect taxation and the politicians should set an example by coming forward.

He rejected the amnesty scheme saying that the government should ensure across the board accountability since such amnesty schemes caused biggest damage to the economy.

He said that the government should pay more attention to boost the industrial and agriculture sector in the budget to strengthen the economy.

He also urged the government to document 45% of undocumented economy to reduce the gap between the poor and rich people.

