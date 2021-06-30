UrduPoint.com
Wealth Accumulated By Misusing Powers In Sports City Complex Project: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Wealth accumulated by misusing powers in Sports City Complex Project: Shahbaz Gill

IISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said that Ahsan Iqbal caused loss worth billions of rupees to the national exchequer in Narowal sports City Complex project as wealth was accumulated by misusing the power in this project.

Responding to PML-N central leader, Ahsan Iqbal's statement he said, those who robbed the poor people to make personal fortune were the real acrobats.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said, the contracts were illegally awarded to favored contractors through fake quotations.

Instead of criticizing the accountability process outside the courts, answer of the corruption committed in the past should be given, he said adding, Ahsan Iqbal would give a lecture on every issue but, would not tell that who is Javed Sadiq.

'Arasto-e-Azam' would not tell how he was a Saudi servant and 'Aqama' holder besides Federal government minister. Those who spread false propaganda on the economy also tried their best to block the budget, Dr Shahbaz Gill said.

The opposition is in a difficult situation after seeing the budget which is historic and public-friendly, he added.

