Weapon dealer held with illegal weapons

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Shah Sadar police arrested a weapon dealer and recovered weapons from his possession during a crackdown against illegal weapon holders on Saturday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiuddin, the Shah Sadar police launched a crackdown against illegal weapon holders and arrested Ejaz.

The police recovered four Kalashnikov, eight pistols and rounds from his possession.

The police sources said that the accused was going to deliver the illegal weapons at various places of the district. Cases have been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway, police sources added.