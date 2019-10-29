UrduPoint.com
Weapon In Rally Of Maulana Fazlur Rehman Worrisome: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday while expressing concern over the presence of latest weapon in the rally of Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the government gave the right to protest to him in line with the democratic traditions.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she asked what was the meaning of presence of Kalashnikov in the hands of those who were claiming to be waging a democratic struggle.

In the presence of sticks and weapon, all the responsibility will lie with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, she added.

She strongly condemned the attack by a banned organisation on the Levies force in Barkhan.

