Weapon smuggler held during successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Police have arrested a weapon smuggler and a significant cache of illegal weapons was seized during operation here on Friday.

According to police spokesman, Mandra police during course of action held an arm smuggler who was identified as Saud Akbar.

Police confiscated eight pistols and several magazines from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is under process.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the Mandra police for their effective action and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to combat illegal weapon possession and trafficking.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.