Weapon Smuggler Held During Successful Operation
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Police have arrested a weapon smuggler and a significant cache of illegal weapons was seized during operation here on Friday.
According to police spokesman, Mandra police during course of action held an arm smuggler who was identified as Saud Akbar.
Police confiscated eight pistols and several magazines from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is under process.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the Mandra police for their effective action and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to combat illegal weapon possession and trafficking.
He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
Recent Stories
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five profiteers held2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 11 kg drugs; arrests 10 accused12 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for anti-terror operation in Bannu22 minutes ago
-
3 khwarij killed in IBO in Bannu: ISPR22 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 106 properties in daily operation22 minutes ago
-
MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, DC conducts inspection of food outlets22 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate calls for modernization of education, research22 minutes ago
-
Two new polio cases reported in D.I Khan32 minutes ago
-
U.S. Mission spokesman deplores Kurram attack that leaves several dead32 minutes ago
-
Two killed, four others injured as roof collapsed42 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital schools to be centralized, connected with Internet42 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in child abuse case1 hour ago