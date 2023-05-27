UrduPoint.com

Weapon Smuggler Nabbed With Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Weapon smuggler nabbed with illegal weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Civil Line police foiled an attempt of weapon smuggling and arrested a smuggler besides recovering illegal weapons from his possession during a special operation launched on Saturday.

As per directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Civil Line police team led by SHO Nasir Abbasi launched a special operation against weapon smuggler and arrested Abdul Aziz. The police team recovered 16 pistols and rounds from his possession which were going to be delivered to various customers in the city.

Case has been registered against the criminal and investigations have been started against him, police sources added.

SHO Civil Line police station Nasir Abbasi said that protection of public lives and properties was top responsibility of the police and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose. He maintained that as per instructions of the DPO Syed Husnain Haider, the crackdown against criminals would be continued without any discrimination.

