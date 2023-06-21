UrduPoint.com

Weapon Smuggling Attempt Foiled, Three Held

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 09:11 PM

The CIA police along with Kot Mubarak police foiled an attempt of smuggling weapon from KPK to Punjab and arrested three criminals on Wednesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The CIA police along with Kot Mubarak police foiled an attempt of smuggling weapon from KPK to Punjab and arrested three criminals on Wednesday.

According to police sources, receiving information about smuggling of weapons from Khyber Pakhtukhwa to Punjab, the CIA and Kot Mubarak police launched a joint picket for checking.

The team stopped a suspicious car and recovered seven pistols, two Kalashnikov, seven magazines and rounds from the car which going to be deliver in Punjab.

The team also arrested three criminals Muhammad Aleem, Zahid Ali and Muhammad Rizwan.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Afzal lauded the police team and directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals. He said that maintaining peace in the district was top priority and law violators would be treated with iron hands.

