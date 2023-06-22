UrduPoint.com

Weapon Smuggling Attempt Foiled, Three Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 03:51 AM

Weapon smuggling attempt foiled, three held

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The CIA police along with Kot Mubarak police foiled an attempt of smuggling weapon from KPK to Punjab and arrested three criminals on Wednesday.

According to police sources, receiving information about smuggling of weapons from Khyber Pakhtukhwa to Punjab, the CIA and Kot Mubarak police launched a joint picket for checking.

The team stopped a suspicious car and recovered seven pistols, two Kalashnikov, seven magazines and rounds from the car which going to be deliver in Punjab.

The team also arrested three criminals Muhammad Aleem, Zahid Ali and Muhammad Rizwan.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Afzal lauded the police team and directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals. He said that maintaining peace in the district was top priority and law violators would be treated with iron hands.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab CIA Car Criminals From Top Weapon

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

4 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

4 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

4 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

4 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.