Weapon Smuggling Attempt Foiled, Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Police foiled an attempt of weapon smuggling from Khyber Pakhtunkha (KPK) to Kacha area of Sindh province
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Police foiled an attempt of weapon smuggling from Khyber Pakhtunkha (KPK) to Kacha area of Sindh province.
This was disclosed by DSP Jatoi Khalid Bilal while holding a press conference on Wednesday.
He said that a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Shehr Sultan police station raided a place and foiled an attempt of weapon smuggling at Kacha area of Sindh. He said that police have also arrested the inter-province weapon smuggler Shafiq Ulrehman of Haripur Hazara.
The DSP maintained that police have also recovered the latest weapons including rifles G-3, rifles SMG, pistols 30-bore, pistols 9MM, guns, repeaters, magazines and rounds from the arrested smuggler.
He said that foiling of the weapon smuggling attempt, would cause a remarkable decrease in crime ratio at Kacha area. "Further investigations were underway from the arrested smuggler and more recoveries were expected from him, he added.
