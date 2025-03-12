Weapons' Authority Letters Cancelled, Section 144 Imposed In N Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) All authority letters for possessing weapons have been revoked, and Section 144 imposed in North Waziristan for one month.
A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan, Yusuf Kareem, stated on Wednesday that the display of all kinds of weapons is strictly prohibited throughout the district.
The measure aims to maintain law and order in the district
The official statement further mentions that in addition to revoking all weapon authority letters, orders have been issued to shut down all illegal Wi-Fi devices and unregister SIM cards in the region.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Weapons' authority letters cancelled, Section 144 imposed in N Waziristan6 minutes ago
-
Healthcare facilities at BHU, Larr Pharpur inspected26 minutes ago
-
Two die as Suzuki pickup overturns in Abbottabad26 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader Omar Ayub strongly condemns Jaffar Express attack26 minutes ago
-
Unknown gumen shot dead father and son at Khokhra Maira Havelian36 minutes ago
-
Landi Kotal police seize 3 kg ice drug, smuggler arrested36 minutes ago
-
Ramazan celebrations reach midpoint with traditional fervor: Report56 minutes ago
-
Governor and CM GB strongly condemn Jaffer Express Attack, reaffirm commitment to eradicating terror ..56 minutes ago
-
Advisor sees boost to investor confidence as Moody' s upgrades Pakistan's banking outlook56 minutes ago
-
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals against civilians’ ..1 hour ago
-
Three profiteers held1 hour ago
-
ECOSF to host webinar on the unsolved ‘Moving Sofa Problem’1 hour ago