Weapons' Authority Letters Cancelled, Section 144 Imposed In N Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Weapons' authority letters cancelled, Section 144 imposed in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) All authority letters for possessing weapons have been revoked, and Section 144 imposed in North Waziristan for one month.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan, Yusuf Kareem, stated on Wednesday that the display of all kinds of weapons is strictly prohibited throughout the district.

The measure aims to maintain law and order in the district

The official statement further mentions that in addition to revoking all weapon authority letters, orders have been issued to shut down all illegal Wi-Fi devices and unregister SIM cards in the region.

APP/vak

