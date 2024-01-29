Weapons Banned Under Section 144 in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The district of Kohat has imposed a ban on the display of all weapons, including licensed ones, for a period of 15 days on Monday here.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, this decision, taken under Section 144, comes in the wake of heightened security threats and aims to ensure the safety and security of the people in Kohat.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Azmatullah Wazir has taken a strong stance to protect the lives and property of the residents and maintain tranquility in the district.