Weapons display on social media land three in police lock-up

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Karamdaad Qureshi police of district Muzaffargarh arrested three persons on Tuesday, just a day after their videos showing them holding weapons went viral on different social media platforms.

People namely Nadir, Sabir and Sinkandar had posted their videos holding illegal weapons on facebook and Tiktok, police officials said adding they spotted and arrested all three today, recovered weapons, and put them in the lock-up of Qureshi police station.