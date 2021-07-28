UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weapons, Drugs Seized In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:33 PM

Weapons, drugs seized in Kohat

The police of Kohat Cantt on Wednesday conducted raids on hideouts of criminals in the mountainous Nusrat Khel area here, informed Kohat police spokesman

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) ::The police of Kohat Cantt on Wednesday conducted raids on hideouts of criminals in the mountainous Nusrat Khel area here, informed Kohat police spokesman.

He said that during the raid a big cache of arms and drugs was recovered from the hideouts.

Weapons and drugs seized included 1 Kalakov, 1 Kalashnikov, 11 pistols, 200 rounds of ammunition, 12 kg hashish and a couple of bottles of liquor. An accused was also arrested during the intelligence-based operation, he mentioned.

A case against the arrested accused and unknown criminals was registered at the Cantt police station, he confirmed.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Kohat Criminals From

Recent Stories

Relief funds issued for disbursement among rain af ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases top 160,085

3 minutes ago

Sheik Rashid visits low lying areas to inspect arr ..

3 minutes ago

Linking region with Central Asia, EU through peace ..

4 minutes ago

'Govt taking steps for welfare of people' : Faisal ..

5 minutes ago

Dutch Reporter van der Werff on Potential Shelter ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.