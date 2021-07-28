Weapons, drugs seized in Kohat

The police of Kohat Cantt on Wednesday conducted raids on hideouts of criminals in the mountainous Nusrat Khel area here, informed Kohat police spokesman

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) ::The police of Kohat Cantt on Wednesday conducted raids on hideouts of criminals in the mountainous Nusrat Khel area here, informed Kohat police spokesman.

He said that during the raid a big cache of arms and drugs was recovered from the hideouts.

Weapons and drugs seized included 1 Kalakov, 1 Kalashnikov, 11 pistols, 200 rounds of ammunition, 12 kg hashish and a couple of bottles of liquor. An accused was also arrested during the intelligence-based operation, he mentioned.

A case against the arrested accused and unknown criminals was registered at the Cantt police station, he confirmed.