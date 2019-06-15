UrduPoint.com
Weapons Recovered During Search Operations

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Weapons recovered during search operations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::The police recovered 87 illegal weapons during search operation at Jalalpur Pirwala after the incident of killing 10 people over enmity.

This was said by City Police Officer (CPO) Imran Mahmood while holding a press conference here on Friday.

The CPO said the police with other law enforcement departments recovered six repeaters, one rifle, 21 guns, 22 kalashnikov, two magazines, two revolvers, 16 pistols, five knifes and rounds.

On the other hand, a crackdown against criminals continued in the district, he said and added that during March to June 2019, the police arrested 598 drug peddlers, unearthed 20 distilleries and recovered 26,251 litres liquor, and 130.49kg hashish.

The city police officer said the police had arrested 289 illegal weapon holders besides recovering 166 pistols, 22 rifles, 17 guns, 10 revolvers, one carbine, two kalashnikov and rounds.

Meanwhile, 51 outlaws have been arrested for violating Sound Act, 340 gamblers with stake money Rs 301,315. He said that 27 kite dealers had been arrested with thousands of kites with chemical thread while 258 outlaws have been arrested for using fake number plates on their motorcycles and vehicles, he added.

Imran Mahmood said that 346 drivers had been arrested during an operation against sub-standard gas cylinders.

During the current year, the police arrested 927 proclaimed offenders and busted 56 gangs besides arresting 190 members of these gangs, he said and added that Rs 31.9 million had been recovered from them.

